Forge Bakehouse moves to new location in Sheffield Station

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse is on the move to a new location at the heart of Sheffield Station.

Forge is already trading in the former taxi rank at the station but will now be based in new premises in the centre of the station concourse, with a launch date scheduled for the new year.

“The original location has been a great introduction to the station but the time is now right to move to the busiest part of concourse after we've proved to be a hit with our handmade, high quality produce,” said Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.

“We are confident that this is the perfect spot and has everything we need to offer more of our range to our customers.

“We've created 39 jobs over the last two years, we have so many plans and making the station a permanent fixture is a major part of our programme for future development.”

Forge Bakehouse already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield and Chesterfield.

It also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green.

“Sheffield is at the heart of everything we do, which is why this new loacation within the station is so important to us,” said Liva.

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas, all bringing the best quality to our customers.”

The Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.