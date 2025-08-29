Forge Bakehouse enjoys a summer business boom

As Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse launches its new Banner Cross venture, the company is reporting a healthy summer’s business.

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield, as well as an outlet at Sheffield Station.

New site Deli by Forge Bakehouse - at 910 Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross - is selling the acclaimed full range of Forge Bakehouse products as well as an extensive selection of locally-sourced goods.

And its launch comes as the Bakehouse team enjoy a summer of rising visitor numbers.

“We have been really pleased with footfall at all our sites,” said the Bakehouse’s Head of People, Products and Customer Experience Michael Bevan.

“People are increasingly looking for places to visit on their own doorstep, which has helped our numbers enormously, especially when they discover the quality of our product range.

“In addition, our site at Sheffield Station has been especially busy and to meet demand we have now started opening till 6pm from Monday to Saturday and until 2pm on Sundays.”

Michael added that the summer’s heatwave conditions had also seen greater demand for the company’s new line, the Forge Bakehouse version of the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring two fresh-baked cookies, sandwiching ice cream created specially at the Abbeydale Road bakery.

“Our aim here was to take something that people remember fondly and give it a real Forge Bakehouse flavour,” said Michael.

“Equally important for us, it also gives us a chance to make full use of dairy produce we already have on site.

“The milk and cream that goes into making our ice cream - which is a first for us - ensures that nothing goes to waste, which is very much part of the Forge Bakehouse philosophy.

“The fact that is also tastes so good just makes the whole project that bit more enjoyable - and the heatwaves conditions just added to its appeal.

We’re now developing a new range of pies and pasties ready to take us into our autumn season.”

Nominated for multiple awards, Forge Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also features locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

There’s also a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.