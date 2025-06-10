Forge Bakehouse appoints Head Baker

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse has appointed a new Head Baker as the business continues to grow.

Ollie Johnston has extensive experience as a baker nationally and has been with the company at its bakery in Abbeydale Road for the past five months.

“Ollie relocated to Sheffield from Somerset and immediately impressed the whole team with his experience and dedication,” said Forge Bakehouse Head of People, Products and Customer Experience Michael Bevan.

“We believe in promoting from within the team wherever possible and Ollie really has proved himself to be the ideal candidate for his new role.

New Head Baker Ollie Johnston (right) with Michael Bevan

“He now has responsibility for heading the bakery team and leading the way as we introduce our new range of products.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafes throughout Sheffield and North Derbyshire in Abbeydale Road, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Sheffield Station, Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The Bakehouse, which also has an outlet at The Forum in Devonshire Green, offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.