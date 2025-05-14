Forbidden Planet opens new flagship store on The Moor, Sheffield

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Iconic cult entertainment retailer Forbidden Planet opened its new Sheffield store on The Moor on Saturday, May 3, following a soft launch the previous week.

The new 5,400 sq. foot store, spread over three floors will offer an unrivalled selection of comics, graphic novels, manga, collectibles, action figures, games, merchandise, and exclusive items from some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises – including Marvel, Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pokémon, and more.

The new store has massively increased the depth of stock over its previous Matilda Street location - it features a huge Manga book section, a large wall of Funko figures that will delight every POP! collector, and a massive variety of blind box figures - including top brands like POPMART, Sonny Angels, Mighty Jaxx - as well as Forbidden Planet's continual introduction of the new brands including Kaleidos . For comic and graphic novel fans, the ranges will be expanded and will include an extensive back issue comic section.

The Sheffield location marks Forbidden Planet’s latest expansion, designed to meet growing demand for cult entertainment and geek culture in England. The store promises to be a hub for fans of all ages, offering regular signings, launch events, and opportunities to meet artists, writers, and creators.

All the existing staff have moved to the new location and the team will also be expanded, with seven new full and part time appointments being created.

Dan King, Operations Manager, says: “This is a great move for our company and our customers. We now have more room for even more stock and the new larger store will give us room to host amazing events.”

Lee Appleton Moor Centre Manager says: “We are thrilled that Forbidden Planet have chosen to open a store on The Moor. The city has a vibrant fan community, and The Moor is the perfect location to connect with customers who love comics, sci-fi, fantasy, and all things pop culture.”

The new store will be located at 70 The Moor in the heart of Sheffield’s bustling retail quarter, surrounded by popular high street names, independent stores, and entertainment

