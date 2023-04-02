Food Standards Agency: All of Sheffield’s pubs and bars recently handed a new food hygiene rating in 2023
Let’s be honest, there’s no better meal than that of classic pub grub. But ideally we want to know whether our tasty steak and ale pie or Sunday roast is being prepared in a safe and clean environment.
We’ve compiled a list of all the pubs and bars that have been recently inspected by the Food Standards Agency so that you can check where to get a tasty meal next.
The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities, in our case, Sheffield City Council, that carry out inspections of food premises. Each inspection looks at three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.
The venue is then given a rating depending on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It ranges from zero – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’ – to five, denoting a place where hygiene standards are ‘very good’.
All of the following pubs and bars have been registered with Sheffield City Council as a food business. Here are the latest venues to receive a new food hygiene rating based on the most recent data available from the FSA.