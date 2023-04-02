News you can trust since 1887
Food Standards Agency: All of Sheffield’s pubs and bars recently handed a new food hygiene rating in 2023

Let’s be honest, there’s no better meal than that of classic pub grub. But ideally we want to know whether our tasty steak and ale pie or Sunday roast is being prepared in a safe and clean environment.

Kirsty Hamilton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:25 BST

We’ve compiled a list of all the pubs and bars that have been recently inspected by the Food Standards Agency so that you can check where to get a tasty meal next.

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities, in our case, Sheffield City Council, that carry out inspections of food premises. Each inspection looks at three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The venue is then given a rating depending on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It ranges from zero – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’ – to five, denoting a place where hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

All of the following pubs and bars have been registered with Sheffield City Council as a food business. Here are the latest venues to receive a new food hygiene rating based on the most recent data available from the FSA.

Sheffield's bars and pubs recently handed a new food hygiene rating

Photo: Google

Craftworks Micropub, on Mosborough High Street, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 7, 2023. You can tuck into a slice of cake with your pint of craft beer here.

Craftworks Micropub, Mosborough

Craftworks Micropub, on Mosborough High Street, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 7, 2023. You can tuck into a slice of cake with your pint of craft beer here. Photo: Google

Copa, on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Their menu offers a range of stone baked pizza and light bites including olives and cheese straws.

Copa, Sharrow

Copa, on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Their menu offers a range of stone baked pizza and light bites including olives and cheese straws. Photo: Google

Roxy Ball Room, on Charter Square in the city centre received a five-star food hygiene rating on March 17, 2023. Here you can enjoy pizza, hot dogs and fries, alongside a cocktail.

Roxy Ball Room, city centre

Roxy Ball Room, on Charter Square in the city centre received a five-star food hygiene rating on March 17, 2023. Here you can enjoy pizza, hot dogs and fries, alongside a cocktail. Photo: Google

