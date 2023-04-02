Let’s be honest, there’s no better meal than that of classic pub grub. But ideally we want to know whether our tasty steak and ale pie or Sunday roast is being prepared in a safe and clean environment.

We’ve compiled a list of all the pubs and bars that have been recently inspected by the Food Standards Agency so that you can check where to get a tasty meal next.

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities, in our case, Sheffield City Council, that carry out inspections of food premises. Each inspection looks at three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The venue is then given a rating depending on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It ranges from zero – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’ – to five, denoting a place where hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

All of the following pubs and bars have been registered with Sheffield City Council as a food business. Here are the latest venues to receive a new food hygiene rating based on the most recent data available from the FSA.

Sheffield's bars and pubs recently handed a new food hygiene rating

Craftworks Micropub, Mosborough Craftworks Micropub, on Mosborough High Street, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 7, 2023. You can tuck into a slice of cake with your pint of craft beer here.

Copa, Sharrow Copa, on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, received its five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Their menu offers a range of stone baked pizza and light bites including olives and cheese straws.

Roxy Ball Room, city centre Roxy Ball Room, on Charter Square in the city centre received a five-star food hygiene rating on March 17, 2023. Here you can enjoy pizza, hot dogs and fries, alongside a cocktail.