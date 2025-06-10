Food Fusion to open performance-led café at Steel City Stadium

Scarborough Group International (SGI), the development partner for the expansion of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, is delivering on its commitment to establishing the Park a global centre of excellence for innovation in sport, health and wellbeing by partnering with Food Fusion to operate the new café at Steel City Stadium.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Sheffield, Food Fusion has built a strong reputation among professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts for redefining sports and performance nutrition, offering food that balances great taste with real nutritional benefits. Now, as it takes up residence within Steel City Stadium, Food Fusion will bring its expertise in functional, performance-driven food to an environment dedicated to elite sport, research and innovation in health and wellbeing.

With its commitment to improving whole population health outcomes through preventative intervention and encouraging people to lead healthier, active lifestyles, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park provides the ideal setting for Food Fusion’s expansion into Steel City Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café will feature a menu designed to support performance, energy and recovery, catering not only to athletes and sports professionals, but also to students, entrepreneurs and visitors looking for nutritious, balanced food to fuel their day.

Computer generated illustration of the new cafe

As an integral part of SGI’s recently announced expansion of its coworking offering within Steel City Stadium, the café will also serve as a social hub for the Park’s growing business community. Since opening in 2022, following an investment of over £10 million by SGI, Steel City Stadium has rapidly evolved into a focal point for business, sport and community activity. The addition of the café is the latest step in that journey, further strengthening its role as a centre for innovation and connection.

Ian Sanderson, Estates and Development Consultant at SGI, added: "Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is about bringing together sport, health, research and business to create a vibrant, world-class hub for innovation. We’re proud to welcome a local Sheffield brand like Food Fusion to the stadium, ensuring that our café reflects the high standards and ambitions of the Park, while staying true to the city’s roots."

The Food Fusion team, Lisa, Dan and Steven, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Scarborough Group to bring Food Fusion to Steel City Stadium, right here in the heart of our home city. As a Sheffield-born business, our roots in South Yorkshire run deep, and this opportunity to play a role in the ongoing transformation of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park means a great deal to us. We’re passionate about redefining healthy eating and making nutritious, performance-focused food accessible to everyone - from athletes and students to the wider community."

The café and coworking lounge at Steel City Stadium are set to open in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.foodfusionnutrition.co.uk.