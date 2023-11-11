The most world's most famous steam engine returned to its birthplace for a centenary celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flying Scotsman, the most famous steam locomotive in the world, has journeyed back to its birthplace to the city of Doncaster, where it was built 100 years ago, for a special centenary celebration.

Thousands of people are expected to view the legendary train at Freightliner Railport after claiming tickets last month.

Flying Scotsman returned to its birthplace in Doncaster for a centenary celebration. Pic Ben Harrison Photography www.benharrisonphotography.co.uk

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in February 1923. It holds the record for first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service in 1928 and was the first locomotive to reach 100mph in 1934. It went on to operate in service until 1963.

Tim Shoveller, chief executive of railport operator G&W UK/Europe, said: “It is an honour to have the Flying Scotsman on our site this weekend which is a key part of our national rail history and to be part of this special centenary celebration. This weekend is particularly poignant for us as we take time out to remember the sacrifices many men and women made during the war, of which many ex-service men and women work across our business today.”

Doncaster firefigthers filled the steam engine with 5,000 gallons of water for the return journey to York.

Meanwhile, firefigthers from Doncaster Blue Watch played a role in its visit. Watch manager Marc and crew had the privilege of filling the steam engine up with 5,000 gallons of water, ready for the return journey to York. They said that it was great to be involved with something so iconic and a proud moment for the City of Doncaster.