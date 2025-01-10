Fluency unveils bold new brand identity to fuel global growth for advanced materials and advanced engineering companies

The Fluency Business Group

Fluency, a driving force behind growth for advanced materials and advanced engineering businesses, today launched a dynamic new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution since its inception in 2017. This comprehensive rebrand reflects Fluency’s expanded capabilities and unwavering commitment to connecting innovation and driving global success for its clients in these critical industries.

“We’ve outgrown our label,” said Gemma Hardy, Managing Director of Fluency. “We’re not just a marketing agency anymore; we’re strategic partners who empower businesses to achieve transformative growth across every facet of their operations. This rebrand embodies that evolution, showcasing the depth and breadth of our expertise in connecting innovation with opportunity on a global scale.”

A New Look, a New Era of Growth

The rebrand introduces key updates to Fluency’s identity, including:

A refreshed logo featuring interconnected nodes, symbolising the dynamic interplay between technical expertise and strategic business acumen. This design represents Fluency’s core strength: connecting highly technical knowledge with the strategic thinking needed to achieve commercial success.

A powerful new tagline: “Attract, Connect, Elevate,” perfectly captures Fluency’s mission to propel its clients forward.

A revamped website, targeted social media campaigns, and collaborations highlighting its extensive network and expertise.

The introduction of four specialised business units, highlighting Fluency’s capabilities and providing a clear structure to reflect the diversity and breadth of its operations:

Fluency Exchange: Driving growth through strategic consulting, mergers & acquisitions, consortia building, and market development.

Fluency Marketing: Building powerful brands and executing impactful digital strategies and communications.

Fluency Events: Creating impactful experiences, from targeted exhibitions to maximising ROI.

Fluency People: Connecting top talent with leading opportunities and providing specialised training for the engineering and marketing sectors.

From Startup to Strategic Powerhouse: A Timeline of Growth

Fluency’s journey has been one of continuous expansion and adaptation:

2017: Founded with a focus on market research, PR, and investor relations, serving clients across Europe, Asia, and the USA.

2020: Expanded into tactical marketing services, including web design, graphic design, and social media management.

2023: Launched Fluency People to address the critical need for talent acquisition and development in the engineering sectors.

2024: Established Fluency Exchange to more clearly define our increasing work in providing strategic growth consulting, M&A support, and partnership development.

“This evolution reflects our commitment to anticipating and meeting the complex needs of our clients, delivering tailored solutions that fuel sustainable growth, “ added Hardy.

Our Vision and Mission for the Future

Fluency’s updated vision and mission articulate its global ambition:

Vision: To be the leading strategic partner in advancing engineering and materials innovation worldwide, empowering businesses to achieve sustainable growth and transformative impact.

Mission: To connect and empower the advanced engineering and materials sectors by delivering tailored strategies, expert insights, and a robust network that fosters innovation and drives success.

Proven Success Across the Globe

Fluency’s rebrand underscores its reputation for delivering impactful results for its clients. Recent successes include:

ST Engineering – MRAS: Partnered on a strategic campaign to elevate visibility in the aerospace industry, enhancing their global market presence.

AGC Chemicals Europe: Delivered a new website that strengthened brand positioning in the chemicals industry.

Metalysis: Crafted marketing strategies that elevated brand recognition in a competitive sector.

Confidential Client: Fluency helped a high-tech start-up secure critical investment, providing a platform for exponential growth and scaling innovation to new heights.