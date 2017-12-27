Five South Yorkshire restaurants to try if you are giving ‘Veganuary’ a go

The campaign to encourage people to go vegan in January is in its fifth year, and it is predicted more than 150,000 people will go vegan for the month as part of ‘Veganuary’

Last year, there were 60,000 registered participants from 172 countries, and Rotherham resident, Belinda White is offering her top restaurant picks for people thinking about taking part this year.

She said: “Three years ago, I started to watch documentaries on animal farming and to educate myself on health issues. After watching Vegucated, I turned my household vegan overnight.

“It was the best decision I have ever made. My two teenage boys, Tom and Joe, saw their acne clear up and my partner, Jason, who once suffered psoriasis saw his skin clear up too – he looks like a different person now.

“As for me, I lost weight, feel more energised and have reversed the fibromyalgia I had been suffering from. I am now hiking, biking and teaching yoga. Since we went vegan none of us have even had so much as a cold.”

1) Ye Olde Mustard Pot, Midhopestones.

Belinda said: “They have delicious vegan meals which are just a work of art. They also have a vegan taster night every Wednesday with a five-course meal. Roaring coal fires and a cosy friendly scenic location.”

2) Make No Bones, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

Belinda said: “This place offers the most beautiful food ever. The chefs are so inventive, and the love is in the food. I just want to order everything on the menu.”

3) Zizzi, Meadowhall. Belinda said: “They have a full vegan menu and their pizza is amazing. They also have pasta dishes and salads, and baby herb potatoes.”

4) Wetherspoons, Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Belinda said: “I love how inexpensive they are, but also how expansive with their choices. They now have a whole vegetarian and vegan menu, and we love the curry and the superfood pasta.”

5) Toby Carvery, Rotherham Parkgate.

Belinda said: “They have some really delicious options. The roast pepper and onion tart with pomegranate and giant couscous is to die for.”

6) Handmade Burger Company, Meadowhall. Belinda said: “The burgers are scrumptious and the staff are brilliant, too.”

7) Humpit, Sheffield. Belinda said: “This is the best hummus and falafel.”