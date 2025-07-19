A proposal by the fast-food giant to open a drive-thru at the corner of Broadfield Road and London Road has been withdrawn ahead of a planning meeting on July 22.

Sheffield City Council confirmed the plan had been withdrawn as of July 17.

While the plan received some backing in the form of 27 letters of support citing it would create jobs, it was shouted down by 270 letters of objection and a public protest, leading planning officers to advise against giving it the green light.

It’s the second time in the space of a year the Golden Arches have been shoed out by people power, after a plan to create a walk-in restaurant on Ecclesall Road was withdrawn. Planning officers raised queries over smells and noise, and there were 79 objections, including from two community associations.

But if Golden Arches on London Road and Ecclesall Road weren’t what residents wanted to see, imagine how they would have reacted to these five locations below.

Planning papers for the London Road proposal showed there were five spots nearby that the fast-food chain considered as alternatives.

Here are the five spots that the megacorp mulled over before thinking better of it.

1 . Abbeydale Picture House Wouldn't this have caused a stir. McDonald's briefly eyed up the historic Abbeydale Picture House. Before anyone could grab a pitchfork, McDonald's decided: "...it would appear unlikely to be possible to convert the building into a drive-thru restaurant with associated drive-thru lane which would meet McDonald’s commercial requirements." | National World Photo Sales

2 . Former ASAP Stamps Building, Oak Street, off Chesterfield Road McDonald's considered the land surrounding the former ASAP Stamps offices on Oak Street, off Chesterfield Road - but decided it was too out-of-the-way and too small, writing: "The site does not lie in a sequentially preferable location and is too small to accommodate the proposed development." | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . London Road District Centre McDonald's considered the land off 112 London Road, currently occupied by a car park for multiple businesses. However, at just 0.1 hectares, the site was considered too small and it was "unclear, at this stage [February 2025], whether the loss of the car park will be acceptable." | Google Maps Photo Sales