Five jobs at bathroom shop

Have your say

A Rotherham-based bathroom company has opened a showroom in Sheffield and moved its headquarters into the city, creating five jobs.

JT Pickfords has launched a new ‘luxury’ bathroom showroom and distribution centre in Ecclesfield after more than 60 years in business in Rotherham.

Director Jackie Bunclark said the expansion followed year-on-year growth online and in store - but it had been a big step.

She added: “Moving to Sheffield, was the perfect decision, allowing key transport routes for the distribution lines whilst introducing our new bathroom showroom to the people of Sheffield.

“It was a big step in the company infrastructure and required a lot of planning and development with the help of firms specialising in architecture, building services, IT and more.

“As a local business it is important to support other local businesses and build strong relationships, allowing us to grow together.”