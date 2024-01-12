The dawning of 2024 is the perfect opportunity to take stock of your finances – and hopes for the future. Jillian Thomas, divisional director of Renishaw-based financial planner Future Life Wealth Management, shares five simple tips to help ensure a truly prosperous new year…

Jillian Thomas, divisional director of Future Life Wealth Management.

Now’s the time to take stock and think about what you want to get out of life.

The beginning of a new year is a perfect opportunity to look again at your financial goals and get into good habits that help you work towards these outcomes.

So, what realistic steps can you take to maximise your financial wellbeing and make sure you’re on course to achieve your long-term objectives?

1. Review your outstanding debts

First, be sure to assess any existing debts and then manage this in the most efficient way possible.

For instance, you could prioritise paying down high-interest debts, so you ultimately end up paying less in the long run.

And – importantly - try to prevent getting into unnecessary debt where possible.

2. Assess your investments

Take a fresh look at your existing investments and consider whether they align with your current goals and risk tolerance.

It may be that now is a good time to look at new opportunities or diversify into different sectors and markets.

3. Never forget your retirement plans

You want to ensure that your retirement is the longest holiday you’ve ever enjoyed…

So, assess your retirement plans to make sure you’re on course to live the kind of lifestyle you want in the future.

For example, could you afford to pay a bit more into your pension scheme at this point in time?

Are you taking full advantage of the tax benefits that come with pension savings?

Taking the right steps to maximise your pension saving now could pay off handsomely in later life, as you’ll benefit from greater compound growth.

A financial planner will be able to help you and suggest strategies that could set you up for a happy, fulfilling and financially secure retirement.

4. Consider your will

As your financial situation and overall circumstances change over time, it’s important to update your estate plan accordingly. It must always reflect your current situation, assets and wishes for the future.

5. Commit to regular financial check-ups

Make sure you assess your net worth, cash flow and overall financial stability every few months.

A professional, regulated financial adviser will be well-placed to help you review your financial health, and can help you revise your financial strategy in a way that aligns with your current situation, priorities and future ambitions.

To conclude…

Money is one of the biggest causes of stress and anxiety, so getting on top of your finances is one of the best ways to protect your mental health in 2024 – and beyond.

If you know that your financial strategy accurately reflects your current circumstances and that you’re on course to achieve your financial goals, you’ll be better able to focus on what makes you happy and enjoy your life.

