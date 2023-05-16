Interest is building around the reopening of a beloved restaurant - with bookings already being taken right up to Christmas and New Year at the revamped venue.

The building on Church Lane has undergone a £350, 000 renovation and is set for a new lease of life as two new businesses. A project leader said the modern bar and restaurant and an artisan bakery and coffee shop is set to open to the public at the site on Monday, May 29, with bookings being taken from the following day onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement is certainly building for the opening - and bookings are already being taken right up to the festive season.

Samuel Bell, managing director, said: “The response has just been incredible and tables are already booking as far as Christmas and New Year.”

The venue will provide a ‘casual dining experience’ with the menu featuring Italian inspired dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and a good range of wines, spirits, beers and cocktails. The on-site bakery and coffee shop will be open from 8.30am with both businesses operating seven days a week.

The menu is also vegetarian friendly and there will be gluten free options for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel added: “The Dore will be a quality all day offering with an Italian-influenced menu of steaks, pizza, pasta and salads.”

The development is being led by an independently owned retail and hospitality group based in the Peak District. Other sites include; Bank House Hathersage, Coach House Castleton, Nineteen Ten Café and Castleton Coffee Co.