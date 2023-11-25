The brand's first ever UK store has opened in Sheffield - take a look inside.

NEXT's homeware brand, MADE, have opened their first ever UK store in Sheffield.

It has opened on Vulcan Road in Tinleys, near Meadowhall, and sells products that have only ever been available online in the UK.

The new store covers 4,000 sq ft and will offer customers the opportunity to browse furniture and lighting.

The brand says its items come with "a distinctly MADE look" with colours in rich velvets, as well as a variance of wood finishes including oak, mango wood and walnut.

Store manager Lisa Frackleton-Grant said: “We are really excited to launch the first MADE store. The products are stunning, and we can't wait for all of our customers to browse the collections.”

Head of brand Hollie Parkinson said: “At MADE, we believe in great design being accessible to all, and we want to inspire customers to make braver home choices. We are thrilled to be launching the store in Sheffield, as it’s a very exciting opportunity to broaden our appeal beyond a traditionally London-centric customer base, which also remains important to us.”

1 . Grand opening MADE opened their first ever store in Sheffield on Friday. (Photo courtesy of MADE) Photo Sales

2 . First look inside The store has opened on Vulcan Road near Meadowhall. (Photo courtesy of MADE) Photo Sales

3 . Homeware MADE is a homeware brand linked to the popular clothing chain, NEXT. (Photo courtesy of MADE) Photo Sales

4 . Lots of choice There is absolutely loads to see inside the store. (Photo courtesy of MADE) Photo Sales