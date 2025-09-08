First gen student Holly qualifies as solicitor for legal firm BRM

First generation university student Holly Wardle qualified as a solicitor in September – after a seven-year journey into the legal profession.

As a trainee at Chesterfield and Sheffield-based legal firm BRM, Holly is the first in her family, who live in London, to attend university.

Holly, who has lived in Chesterfield for almost 10 years, said: “As the first person in my family to have gone to uni and being from a working-class family, I’m still a bit shocked to be in this position.

“It feels really nice to have made my mum and dad proud after they have supported me every step of the way.

“It feels quite surreal that such a long journey – almost seven years – is coming to an end. I feel it’s the proudest achievement in my life so far and I am just delighted that I managed to keep going through the struggles and long nights studying.”

Holly, who joined BRM through a placement while studying Law at Sheffield Hallam University, has since progressed through a paralegal role, part-time LPC studies, and a training contract with the firm.

She has qualified into BRM’s dispute resolution team, which handles commercial and property disputes through to professional negligence and litigation claims, where she has spent the majority of her training.

“It feels great to be able to stay at BRM, where my colleagues have become such important people in my life,” Holly said.

“I first undertook a placement at BRM during my undergraduate degree, when I got involved with and experienced various departments. That experience made it clear I wanted a paralegal role when I qualified. I was offered a job as a paralegal in dispute resolution for when I finished university and, three days after graduating, I started full-time at BRM.”

BRM has supported Holly throughout her development, including flexible working arrangements to accommodate her LPC studies from 2022. Part-time studying and working was “challenging and demanding”, Holly recalled, but she was backed throughout by her colleagues.

She said: “BRM supported me through my exams and particularly my bosses – Rob Cooke, executive director of dispute resolution, and Giles Searby, director of dispute resolution – were delighted for me when I passed everything.”

Rob said: “Holly’s dedication and resilience throughout her journey to becoming a fully qualified solicitor have been exceptional. She’s a great example of the kind of talent we’re proud to support and develop at BRM.”

Holly now looks forward to continuing her career with BRM, building her experience in dispute resolution, and supporting future trainees and students entering the profession.

She added: “I would like to remain with the firm and give back to all of the colleagues that have helped me along the way. I hope to gain confidence and take greater control on files and continue with developing positive and long-lasting relationships with colleagues and clients.

“I also hope to support the next generation of trainee solicitors coming through BRM and show others from backgrounds like mine that a career in law is not only possible, but achievable with the right support and determination.”