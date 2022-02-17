Tomorrow, the E-commerce firm CarMats.co.uk will donate the value of all orders placed to Cash for Kids – a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Chesterfield based Ash Young, founder and director at CarMats.co.uk, said: “It’s really important to me to give back to local causes and I’m really pleased to be working with Cash for Kids who have been relentless in supporting those most in need throughout the pandemic.”