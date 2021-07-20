Finalists of Sheffield City Region Apprenticeship awards announced

This year marks the fourth JPIMedia annual event, celebrating hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support them.

The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, September 23, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster Racecourse.

Sheffield City Region Apprenticeship Awards 2019.

Guests will be invited to arrive for our drinks reception at 6.45 pm, where we will serve canapes allowing you plenty of time to network, followed by a two-course meal as well the awards themselves, which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the apprenticeship stars of the Sheffield City Region.

Tickets to attend the event are now available, priced at £40 per individual ticket plus VAT and booking fees (Table seating capacity is 10)

The hotel has kindly reserved some rooms for guests to book if you would like to book a room for the night of the event.

Rooms are priced at £75 - this rate includes breakfast, car parking and VAT at the prevailing rate.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Full list of finalists decided by our panel of judges:

Business & Law Apprentice of the YearBradley Longford (Sheffield Hallam University)Carys Morgan-Hughes (Click Solicitors)Marcela Snekova (ESC Global Limited)Rebekah Birch (DLA Piper)

Covid HeroCallum Evans (Pricecheck)Erin Witton (Barnsley AC)Glenda Walker (RNN Group)Kallum Frost (Barnsley AC)

Diversity & Inclusion AwardTo be announced at the awards ceremony

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the YearAdam Fairhall (Iceotope technologies Ltd)Callum Morley (Pegler)Luke Edwards (Openreach)Matthew Goude (Advanced Electronics Ltd)Ryan Moore (Albion Valves (International) Ltd)

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the YearDominic Blood (Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council)Helen Flint (Doncaster Council)Joe Cartwright (Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council)Roshani Bagnall (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust)Sarah Louise Butcher (Sheffield Childrens Hospital)

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the YearAlice Bancroft (Sheffield Hallam University)Bradley Longford (Henry Boot Construction)Jenny Asquith (Mirage Vape Stores)Marcela Snekova (ESC Global Limited)Siobhan Boyle (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS foundation Trust)

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearAbigail Pollard (ENGIE)Amelia Wood (AESSEAL)Brett Smith (Berneslai Homes)Grace Stenson (Smurfit Kappa)Lianne Rolling (Berneslai Homes)

Large Employer of the YearAuto WindscreensServelecStelrad Radiators Limited

Mentor of the YearDamian De Luca (Servelec)James Morris (Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council)Stephen Slingsby (ESC Global Limited)

Rising StarCorey Barron (Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council)Evan Biggin (Atlantic Pumps Ltd)Evie Pitcher (AVT Reliability (AESSEAL Group)Grace Stenson (Smurfit Kappa)Gracie Rose Smith (Russell Richardson)

SME Employer of the YearESC Global LimitedInspec SolutionsMedical Legal & Admin ServicesServelec Healthcare Ltd

Kickstart / ApprenticeshipBillie-Jo Brook (Berneslai Homes)Callum Clarke (Berneslai Homes)