Fenti Marketing supports the launch of Radisson Blu Sheffield with social media strategy

Radisson Blu Hotels partners with Fenti Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in Sheffield, to support the launch of its new flagship hotel in the heart of Sheffield.

As the first European hotel opening for Radisson Blu in several years, this project marked a key milestone for the brand. Fenti Marketing was selected to develop and implement a strategic social media plan to generate buzz, engage local audiences and position the hotel as a top destination for both business and leisure travellers.

A Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Radisson Blu Brand

The Radisson Blu Sheffield launch required a multifaceted approach, aimed at establishing a strong social media presence from the ground up. Fenti Marketing was tasked with creating an engaging digital narrative that would resonate with the local community while reflecting the premium, stylish image of the Radisson Blu brand. The campaign's objectives included building brand awareness, organically growing the hotel’s social media following, and laying the foundation for effective paid advertising initiatives.

Fenti’s Approach to the Project

The launch strategy was divided into pre- and post-launch phases, each carefully designed to maximise exposure and drive engagement. Fenti Marketing’s approach included:

Content Creation and Social Media Management

A comprehensive content calendar was developed to showcase the hotel’s modern amenities, sleek interiors and prime location. Regular photo and video shoots were conducted on-site, producing visually compelling content that highlighted key aspects of the hotel. Behind-the-scenes footage and curated reels were utilised to enhance engagement and generate anticipation in the weeks leading up to the opening.

Creative Graphic Design

Following Radisson Blu's established brand guidelines, Fenti's design team created visually appealing social media posts. The graphics effectively balanced the brand’s identity with fresh, localised content tailored to the target audience.

Targeted Paid Advertising

Following a successful period of organic growth, Fenti transitioned the campaign to include paid social media ads. By strategically targeting relevant demographics and utilising location-based content, Fenti ensured that the ads reached potential guests effectively, driving both awareness and engagement.

Impressive Results and Impact

The launch campaign successfully elevated Radisson Blu Sheffield’s social media presence, Fenti’s efforts increased organic growth on Instagram and Facebook, providing a strong foundation for ongoing promotional activities and paid campaigns. The partnership underscores Fenti Marketing’s expertise in delivering tailored digital strategies for the hospitality sector.