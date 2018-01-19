Fast-growing Origin Broadband in £2.5m move from Doncaster to Rotherham

The UK’s sixth largest broadband company has moved from Doncaster to Rotherham in a huge boost for the borough’s business base.

Origin Broadband has rented a giant call centre with room for 700 people on Callflex Business Park in Manvers.

Inside Origin Broadbands new headquarters at the Callflex Business Park, Manvers. Pic Steve Ellis.

The fast-growing firm employs 149 and says it is on target to have more than 250,000 customers by 2020.

Since its launch in 2011, it has developed its own infrastructure and now claims to have the sixth largest broadband network in the UK. The firm received £5m from investor Calculus Capital in two funding rounds last year. It is spending £2.5m on the move and new premises.

Oliver Bryssau, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We are really excited about Origins’ head office moving to Manvers.

“Doncaster has been a fantastic home for us, but our two current sites are no longer big enough to accommodate our future growth plans.

Oliver Bryssau, left, and Henri Wust. Pic Steve Ellis

“Having both our residential and business divisions under one roof will help us share best practice across the whole of Origin.

“Trips have been put on for colleagues to visit the new building and everyone has been impressed with its size and the opportunity it provides for future growth.”

Some 98 per cent of staff had confirmed they would move and the firm was offering CV workshops to those who were leaving, he added.

He also said they were launching a range of new perks.

Oliver Bryssau and Henri Wust. Pic Steve Ellis

“We want to make the move as easy as possible for our colleagues. Exciting announcements have been made about contract changes including shorter working hours and increased holiday allowances, with salaries remaining the same. Our values still remain the same, we will still offer industry leading prices and outstanding value for money, without ever outsourcing any of our operations overseas.”

Rotherham council leader Chris Read said the move showed how attractive Rotherham had become for investors. It has the fastest growing economy in Yorkshire, new figures show.

He said: “Origin will sit aside world-renowned companies including Metalysis, Capita, McLaren and Rolls-Royce who now call the borough their home. We’ve seen more than £100m invested in Rotherham over the last year. I would like to give credit to the council’s economic development team RiDO, whose experience and expertise over many years can be seen in the number of successful business ventures, of which this is just the latest.

“Further developments across the borough, aligned with the new Town Centre Masterplan, will continue to make Rotherham an attractive investment location for years to come.

The new HQ for Origin Braodband at the Callflex Business Park,Golden Smithies Lane,Manvers,Rotherham

“The council has developed a great relationship with Origin whilst making their investment decision. We look forward to growing that further as the new operation expands.”