The Stuart Delivery couriers have organised a rally for noon as their fight for better pay continues.

The action has been organised by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain.

Members are also picketing McDonald’s in Sheffield every evening from 5pm-8pm. The fast food chain has branches on High Street, Archer Road and Granville Road.

Drivers have been picketing Sheffield's three McDonald’s every evening.

WHY ARE COURIERS PICKETING MCDONALD’S?

The drivers are employed by Stuart Delivery, which is sub-contracted to Just Eat. They say the strike, which started in December, has cost Just Eat and McDonald’s thousands of pounds in lost orders.

It was sparked by Stuart Delivery introducing a new pay structure which they say cut pay.

They want it reversed and a £6 minimum delivery payment, paid waiting times when picking up food, sick pay, holiday pay, a pension and union recognition.

An IWGB spokesman said Stuart Delivery was risking being dropped by Just Eat.

He added: “At the moment, there is no paid waiting times. Sometimes couriers are waiting 30 minutes to then take a £3.40 delivery.

“Couriers are demanding £15 an hour after 10 minutes. This is the system used by CitySprint and Ecourier. As with those firms, waiting times tend to decrease when couriers are paid for all their time.”

The IWGB is supported by Sheffield Trades Council.

A spokesman said: “Courier drivers are some of the most exploited workers in our city. Their contact with their employer is simply via an app which allocates work with payment for delivery determined by the employer. They have to pay all their transport costs themselves. They deserve better than this!

A spokesman for Stuart Delivery said: “This action by a small group of individuals, is unnecessary. Stuart’s management has met with couriers in Sheffield and Blackpool to listen to all their concerns, including pay. Stuart is committed to ensuring it is the most courier-centric platform that guarantees pay per hour that is among the highest in the sector.”

A Just Eat spokesperson said: “We take seriously the concerns of all couriers on the Just Eat network and we are having ongoing discussions with Stuart on this matter."

