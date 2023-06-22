Fargate is set to be transformed into a huge flowerbed with outdoor seating, new images show.

Colourful planted areas will run down the centre of the street with tables and chairs in between, as seen in new pictures from civil engineering contractor John Sisk. The firm started last month ripping up unpopular Italian cobbles in preparation for the new look.

Now it will carry out landscaping, planting and install lighting so Fargate is ‘transformed into vibrant, welcoming spaces for all to enjoy’. The firm says its designs were inspired by the Grey to Green project outside Sheffield Crown Court where flowers hide drainage systems to catch flood water.

It says such ‘pocket parks’ will catch, store, absorb and clear rainwater and run-off from roads and pavements, as well as attracting birds and insects and creating a ‘stunning green area for visitors and residents of the area to enjoy’. Parts of the greenery will be accessible as a play area for children to explore, it says.

Meanwhile, unsightly trade waste bins will be replaced by ‘buried bins’ and delivery vehicles will only be allowed past security bollards at at certain times. The project is set to complete in summer next year.

Sisk’s UK civils managing director Dominic Hodges said: “Sisk is delighted that we’ve reached this important milestone and that funding has now been secured to construct the scheme. We’ll be working closely with local businesses and residents throughout construction to ensure this work causes minimum disruption.

“We’ll also continue to work with communities to offer opportunities for employment and work experience while we’re on site.”

