Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer has sold a plot of land on a premium Sheffield street after five years and declared it a "sad news story for us".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhead Investments has been involved in the site of the former Next store on Fargate for five years, aiming to redevelop it as a likely restaurant and bar.

The former Next site has planning permission for a new building

But it was hit by the pandemic, a building firm going bust and structural problems that led to the building being razed.

The firm was granted planning permission for a two-storey building last year and was inviting offers from operators when a local company made a bid for the land that was "too good to be true," according to boss David Woodhead.

The deal completed last week.

The former Next on Fargate was demolished and is a building site today.

Mr Woodhead said they had made a loss, partly due to buying the site in the 2000s when property values in the city centre were three times what they are today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We received a bid out of the blue from a local company which was too good to be true. I’m told they have great ideas. But it’s been a sad news story for us."

Once Sheffield's premium shopping street, Fargate is shifting to food, drink, leisure and culture. It is also having a multi-million pound revamp, set to complete in December.

Announcing the sale, Sheffield estate agent Paul Lancaster said it was "further evidence of optimism in the Sheffield retail and leisure market".