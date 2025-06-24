Fargate businesses 'really pleased' after street regeneration

Businesses on a key Sheffield street have spoken of their optimism for the future after major regeneration work was completed.

Traders on Fargate say footfall has increased since the £14.4m project to upgrade paving, add benches and pocket parks to the street concluded earlier this year.

Work on a new pub, The Fargate, with outdoor seating for around 200 people is underway and other new retailers are expected to open on ancient lane Chapel Walk soon.

One of the newest additions to Fargate is Boots Opticians, which took over the former Paperchase store with a £600,000 transformation to create a modern eyewear boutique.

Lindsey and her team at Hotel Chocolat on Fargate

David Blenkinsop, franchise owner, said: “I am really pleased with the footfall so far.

“This is a busy part of Sheffield, it has changed over the last year and there are always people on Fargate now. We are picking up new customers, the refurbishment of Fargate is definitely drawing in new business.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback - and a lot of support from people who back the effort we’ve made with opening the new store.”

Earlier this year, footfall figures showed the number of people visiting Fargate had risen by more than a third in March compared to February.

How the new The Fargate pub could look

Lindsey Tierney-Quigley, manager of long-standing specialist store Hotel Chocolat, said her team had noticed the change at the tills.

She added: “Footfall has gone up significantly compared to what it was.

“Our customers are a lot happier as well, now the work is complete.

“It feels like we have got our community back.”

Inside the new Boots Opticians on Fargate

Other recent new additions to Fargate include Blue Banana, a retailer specialising in alternative fashion and lifestyle, and a new sushi counter inside M&S food hall.

Scaffolding has been removed from the street’s historic thoroughfare Chapel Walk after several years of work to create student flats. There, fresh shopfronts have also been installed on properties owned by The Sheffield Church Burgesses Trust.

New independent businesses are also set to open on the historic arcade thanks to a third round of ReNew Sheffield funding from Sheffield Council.

Back in 2019, Sheffield Business Improvement District commissioned a report which found bars and cafes were part of the changes needed to revitalise Fargate.

The BID then continued lobbying for improvements until funding was unlocked.

Diane Jarvis, operations manager at Sheffield BID, said this was just the start of an exciting new chapter for the area.

She said: “We’ve continued to champion the vision from the Future of Fargate report, and it’s encouraging to see major investment now unlocking Fargate’s potential.

“This transformation is more than cosmetic. It lays the groundwork for a more dynamic, inclusive, and economically resilient city centre that can attract new occupiers and meet the evolving needs of businesses, residents, and visitors alike."

The next changes for Fargate include the opening of the Thornbridge & Co pub, expected to be in the autumn.

Creative Arts Development Space (CADS) has also been announced as the preferred operator for £7m venue Event Central, which is set to open in 2026.

Simon Webster, co-founder and CEO of Thornbridge Brewery, said: “I'm Sheffield born and raised so the city means a lot to me and to see the work being put in to revitalise Fargate is wonderful.

“I’m really pleased to be playing a part in what should be a great city centre.”

