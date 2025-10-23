Expert urges Sheffield businesses to take ONE action now to protect their property from Storm Benjamin

Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been issued overnight - as Storm Benjamin sweeps through the UK.

As Storm Benjamin brings yellow alerts for severe weather, businesses across Sheffield are being urged to carry out one simple check around their commercial properties to avoid paying thousands in flood repair costs.

The Met Office has issued four alerts and warned that flooding, power cuts and travel disruption are possible.

Forecasters say damage to buildings is likely, with “a small chance of injuries and danger to life being caused by large waves” as the storm moves from the English Channel to the North Sea.

One simple preventative step taken now can help business owners in flood-prone areas, says Pete Zorgenlos of New Pig

Heavy rain and subsequent flood damage can cause chaos in any commercial property — halting business operations and causing lasting damage to walls, floors and critical equipment. For many, this means paying for both repairs and replacements, on top of the stress of unplanned downtime.

Pete Zorgenlos of New Pig, specialists in leak, drip and spill solutions for workplaces, says one simple preventative step taken now can help business owners in flood-prone areas prevent damage rather than recover from it.

“By ensuring gutters and pipes are clear of leaves and debris so rainwater can flow freely, and by using drain covers or plugs where possible to prevent water build-up and backflow, businesses can significantly reduce the chance of a costly emergency later on,” says Zorgenlos. “This one simple action can prevent water backing up and flooding the site.”

Businesses are also advised to identify and seal entry points to protect property from flooding and rain damage. Entry points such as doors and roller shutters are common weak spots, says Zorgenlos.

Traditionally, sandbags are used for this purpose, but temporary barriers, absorbent socks or modern water-activated flood bags can provide a faster and more reliable seal — without the mess of sandbags.

Absorbent mats and strips are also useful to have on hand, particularly for internal thresholds, where they can quickly soak up water ingress and protect high-value areas.

“For sites at greater risk, more robust defences may be required,” Zorgenlos adds. “Modular or water-filled flood barriers can be deployed quickly, reused multiple times and provide a stronger line of protection than sandbags.

“At the same time, drain covers or plugs should be fitted before heavy rain to prevent polluted floodwater from entering the drainage system or sewage from backing up into premises.”

How to storm-proof commercial property

Raise critical machinery, stock, documents, and electrics off the floor using pallets or similar items. Just a few inches higher can save thousands in repair costs.

Inspect roofs for loose or cracked tiles, they’re often the first casualties of storms. If leaks occur, use leak diverters instead of buckets to channel water safely away from stock and equipment.

Secure all doors, windows, and gates to prevent damage to your own and neighbouring properties.

Have a clear plan and make sure staff know how to respond to water or wind damage. Keep a flood kit on site, including barriers, absorbents, drain covers, leak diverters, and PPE for a fast, organised response. Ensure staff know how to deploy barriers, covers, and absorbents quickly to minimise disruption.

Keep absorbent socks, mats, or strips on hand to soak up water quickly around doors, thresholds, and roller shutters.

For high-risk sites, invest in reusable flood barriers - water-filled or modular systems that give stronger, faster protection than sandbags.

“Even a few inches of water can cause serious disruption to a business. Storm damage isn’t always preventable, but the impact can be reduced. With the right barriers, absorbents, and a clear response plan in place, firms can protect their people, stock and operations,” Zorgenlos adds. “Preparation is the best defence. A few minutes spent now can save days of clean-up later.”