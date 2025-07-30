Experienced SaaS sales leader joins Yorkshire-based IntelliAM to support global growth

IntelliAM has appointed James Gayton as its new Vice President (VP) of Sales, as the Yorkshire-based tech firm gears up for further global growth, following the news of its expansion into the US earlier this month.

James brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience to IntelliAM. He has built high-performing teams across SaaS, CRM, and enterprise AI software, and has a strong track record of scaling intelligent software solutions across the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

In his most recent position, James led the EMEA and Americas sales teams at Sales-i, where he played a pivotal role in preparing the business for its successful acquisition by SugarCRM. Under his leadership, the team delivered £6.3M in ARR in a single year, achieving 55% YoY growth, and increased total contract value by 28% through larger, multi-year enterprise deals.

He brings deep expertise in AI-powered sales intelligence, commercial team development, and market expansion across the UK and US.

“James’s strategic approach and proven success in delivering sustainable revenue growth make him a strong addition to our team,” said Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM.

“He has a proven track record of building efficient sales functions, delivering strong and sustainable revenue growth, and understanding the needs of manufacturing and distribution clients in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“As we look to further expand our global footprint and bring the power of AI and ML to more manufacturers, James’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our commercial strategy.”

James Gayton, VP of Sales at IntelliAM, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining IntelliAM at such a pivotal point in its journey. The product is strong, the team is ambitious, and there’s a clear opportunity to strengthen its presence globally. I’m passionate about building effective sales teams and delivering commercial impact, and I see huge potential to do just that here.”

James also spent 12 months in Chicago, where he built a successful sales team from the ground up, gaining hands-on experience in recruiting, onboarding, and scaling commercial operations across North America. He brings strong expertise in selling enterprise AI solutions into FMCG and industrial manufacturing sectors, with a concentrated understanding of complex buying journeys and procurement cycles.

Clayton concluded: “Beyond his impressive credentials, James is a passionate team builder and mentor. He’s known for cultivating collaborative and empowered sales cultures, and that’s the kind of environment we’re committed to creating here at IntelliAM. We’re excited to have him onboard.”