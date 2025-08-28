Experienced highways expert appointed Director of new planning and development consultancy

A new independent planning and development consultancy, Fairfield Associates, has launched under the leadership of one of the region’s most respected highways and planning specialists, Karen Smith.

With more than 25 years’ experience across both the public and private sectors, Karen brings an exceptional depth of knowledge and expertise to the new venture.

Formerly associate director at Sanderson Associates, Karen has worked on a wide range of infrastructure, transport and development projects across Yorkshire and beyond, including transport assessments, access appraisals, travel plans, feasibility studies and expert witness services for planning appeals.

Karen’s career began in the highways development control team at Barnsley Council before moving into the consultancy sector. Known for her practical, solution-focused approach and longstanding client relationships, she is widely recognised for her ability to deliver expert advice that balances commercial goals with robust planning and safety requirements.

As director of Fairfield Associates, Karen will lead the business in providing tailored highways consultancy services to clients ranging from private individuals to national developers. The company is the latest venture from Penistone-based family-owned property development business Fairbank Group Holdings Ltd, laying the foundations for the group’s future direction.

The intention is to build a multi-disciplinary planning and development offering, with Fairfield Associates at its core and further expertise to be added as the service evolves.

Fairfield Associates will provide a wide range of services helping clients to overcome key development hurdles with confidence. The comprehensive service will support landowners, developers and businesses through all stages of the planning process. On a more specialist basis, the firm can assist at all levels of the planning appeal process from a highway perspective, in addition to advising on the stopping-up of highways.

Commenting on her new director role, Karen said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build something from the ground up and to do so with the backing of a forward-thinking and values-driven parent company. I’ve spent my career navigating the planning process from both sides, and I’m looking forward to using that experience to help clients progress their projects successfully. It’s a new challenge and one I’m truly energised by.

“We’ll be offering expert, practical guidance from access and feasibility studies to full transport reports, tailored to clients ranging from private individuals to national developers. I’m looking forward to working with clients old and new to help deliver great projects that make a positive impact.”

Fairfield Associates will operate independently within the Fairbank Group structure, giving Karen full control of the direction and day-to-day running of the business. She will also become a shareholder, reflecting her pivotal role in shaping the company’s long-term future.

Antony Green, Director of Fairbank Group Holdings Ltd, said: “Karen’s appointment as director of Fairfield Associates represents a major step in our vision to grow a progressive, expert-led consultancy service. Her experience and reputation in the highways sector are second to none. We’re delighted to support the launch of this new venture and look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength under her leadership.”