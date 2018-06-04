Expansion nailed on

Sheffield-based staircase manufacturer and bespoke joinery company, Fernwood Joinery Ltd, is on track to increase its workforce and broaden its client base over the next 12 months following a £40,000 loan from UK Steel Enterprise.

It will enable Fernwood to start business expansion plans and invest in a network of manufacturing professionals to increase productivity and generate faster turnover times.

Julian Staniforth, co-director, said: “We are delighted to have received this loan from UK Steel Enterprise enabling us to evolve with the times.”