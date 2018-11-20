EXCLUSIVE: These exciting new improvements are coming to Meadowhall SOON

Improvements to the existing Meadowhall centre are planned in the meantime while the £300m Leisure Hall is reviewed.

As exclusively revealed by The Star plans for Meadowhall’s £300 million new Leisure Hall are under review and going back to the drawing board.

More new attractions are on the way for Meadowhall

However, there are some improvements to the centre on the way soon.

A floor-to-ceiling climbing wall is on the way in the Atrium - accessed from the transport interchange - and is expected to open early next year.

Claire Barber – head of central London retail and Meadowhall for joint site owner British Land – said the wall would be 'super cool and exciting', and that the play area for children outside was also in line for a revamp along with the main food court, The Oasis.

"We are looking at improvements to The Oasis, to create some more space and put some more street food in - slightly different offers that appeal to a wider range of customers."

Jump Inc, a trampoline park, is now open opposite the mall and Air Haus - ‘the UK's first interactive inflatable park' - is launching soon. Both are on the M1 Distribution Centre, which Meadowhall owns.

"While that's not in a beautiful Leisure Hall, we're very much recognising we need those offers and we're accommodating them where we can," said Ms Barber.

The cinema also 'needs some investment', she said, whether it is inside or outside the Leisure Hall.

"Meadowhall will still have a cinema - where that is, we don't know. It will be improved, without a doubt."