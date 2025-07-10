Exciting Instruments, a pioneer in single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy, celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters and laboratories in Sheffield - underscoring its rapid growth and deep commitment to advancing life science research.

The new site at Pennine Five, 41 Silver Street Head, includes a modern office and two state-of-the-art laboratories, created to accelerate the development of the firm’s unique single-molecule detection systems.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, left, officially opened the Exciting Instruments and was joined by notable guests including Kate Josephs, Stan Boland, Laurence Tan, and Northern Gritstone. | Exciting Instruments

It follows a successful £4m seed funding round and a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Investment Zone.

Robert Bell, Exciting Instruments COO and co-founder said: “Opening this epic new facility is a watershed moment for the company as we bring together our UK science, engineering and commercial teams into a space built for collaboration and rapid development.”

Dr Tim Craggs, CEO and founder, added: “Backed by our recent £4 million seed funding and SYMCA’s strategic support, our custom-designed facility gives us the infrastructure to scale and deliver transformative tools for life science innovators around the world. We’re proud to grow our roots in South Yorkshire while building a global future!”

The launch of Exciting Instruments' new headquarters at Pennine 5 in Sheffield | Exciting Instruments

Exciting Instruments develops advanced tools that bring the precision of single-molecule fluorescence techniques into everyday life science laboratories. These systems enable researchers to detect and analyse individual molecules, observe their structures, and track how they interact, unlocking new insights in biology, drug discovery, diagnostics, and beyond.

The company’s mission is to make these tools accessible, reliable, and usable for scientists at all levels of expertise.

The new headquarters was funded by Exciting Instruments and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, exemplifying the region’s role as a growing hub for deep tech and scientific instrumentation.