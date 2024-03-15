Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eurosafe, which has its UK head office at Dore House Industrial Estate in Sheffield, provides fall protection systems, access solutions and safety training to clients nationwide.

The company has been working in partnership with award-winning Sheffield based B2B integrated marketing agency Objective for more than five years.

And with the support of the Objective team, Eurosafe has now launched a new brand and global website.

Objective have also developed the most effective digital marketing strategy for Eurosafe.

Hundreds of B2B sales leads are generated from first place search engine rankings.

As a result of the partnership with Objective, Eurosafe now enjoy page one rankings for more than 25 key search terms.

Objective creative and digital director Carl Richardson said: "The success of our partnership with Eurosafe can be best measured by both our businesses recording their best ever sales performance.

“We have worked closely with the fantastic Eurosafe team to develop engaging content, designed to position Eurosafe as the safety at height specialists.

“Our partnership with Eurosafe demonstrates what can be achieved when two leading Sheffield businesses work together - it really is win, win for South Yorkshire.”

Eurosafe managing director Gavin Ellis commented: “We always look to partner with the leading businesses in our region.

“Objective truly understand our business and with their valued support, we are confident our new brand and digital strategy will help Eurosafe reach new heights.”

For more on Objective visit www.objectivecreative.com