Eurocell opens new Sheffield trade branch to expand product range and support for local installers

Eurocell is set to open its first-ever flagship branch in Sheffield. This relocation to Attercliffe Common Trading Estate marks a significant milestone in Eurocell’s continued commitment to supporting trade professionals and homeowners with the most extensive range of building solutions under one roof.

Previously located at Newhall Rd. Ind. estate, the new branch officially opened on February 24, offering an improved experience with a larger space, an expanded product display, and enhanced trade benefits. The branch is located at Attercliffe Common Trading Estate, S9 2DN, providing easy access for tradespeople and homeowners across the region.

This store is designed to be a one-stop shop for trade professionals, featuring the most comprehensive Eurocell product display to date. Customers can browse and purchase a wide range of PVC-U windows and doors, conservatories, conservatory roofs, composite doors, rainwater and roofline solutions, as well as outdoor living products such as composite decking and fencing.

Trade professionals are encouraged to sign up for a Eurocell Trade Account, unlocking perks such as fixed pricing and credit options across all branches, ensuring seamless and cost-effective purchasing.

Commenting on the new opening, Branch Sales Manager Graeme Pritchard said: “We’re excited to bring Eurocell’s first flagship branch to Sheffield. This new location is a game-changer for local tradespeople, providing access to an even wider range of products in a purpose-built environment. Whether you're a professional installer or a homeowner tackling a renovation, our knowledgeable team is on hand to offer expert advice and ensure you find the right products for your project.”

As Eurocell continues to grow it remains dedicated to providing high-quality building solutions, expert guidance, and sustainable products to trade professionals and homeowners alike.

Eurocell is the leading UK manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of PVC-U windows, doors and building products, serving 40,000 trade professionals across its over 200 branches. It also offers a wide range of products for home renovations and new build projects under a single brand. This includes more than 10,000 products across garden rooms, extensions, decking, fencing, roofing, rainwater, interior and exterior cladding and much more.

Visit the new Sheffield branch to explore the latest innovations, take advantage of exclusive opening offers, and experience the future of Eurocell trade branches.