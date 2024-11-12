Essential site skills launches industry-first: The essential training hub – Empowering providers to connect directly with learners and network with peers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essential Site Skills proudly announces the launch of the Essential Training Hub, a unique platform purpose-built to fill a long-standing gap in the UK training industry.

Essential Training Hub empowers training providers by connecting them directly with learners while offering an unparalleled opportunity to network and collaborate with other industry professionals. This innovative platform addresses long-standing industry challenges by giving providers full visibility and control over their offerings, with direct channels to reach and engage potential learners.

A New Standard for Training Provider Networks

As the first of its kind in the industry, Essential Training Hub is more than a listing or booking site. It is a dynamic marketplace that supports training providers in promoting their courses to a national audience while building an expansive network with other top providers. Through the Essential Training Hub, training providers can expand their reach, build connections, and interact with learners directly – eliminating the barriers of third-party platforms.

New Platform Launch

“Essential Training Hub was created to bridge the gap between training providers and learners, allowing providers to showcase their expertise while offering learners an accessible, seamless booking experience,” said Catherine Storer, Industry Professional at Essential Site Skills. “We’ve developed a platform that truly understands and meets the needs of the industry.”

Provider Testimonials:

"As a training provider, we've had the pleasure of working with Essential Site Skills for almost a decade, and we can't recommend their new platform enough. The website is incredibly easy to navigate, making the process seamless for both us and our clients.”

Martin Markey, Tala Training, www.talatraining.co.uk

"Essential Training Hub has transformed our ability to reach new learners and market our courses effectively. It’s refreshing to have a platform tailored specifically to our industry’s needs. ”Hollie Siren, Siren Training, www.sirentraining.co.uk

“From instant bookings to secure payments, Essential Training Hub makes managing our offerings incredibly simple. It’s truly empowering to have direct access to our learners. ”Damian Dunne, The Safety Maintenance Company, www.thesmcl.co.uk

“This platform has enhanced our visibility and expanded our network with other training providers, helping us grow our business in ways we never expected. ”Matt Charlton, Safeteam Training Group, www.safeteam-group.co.uk

Features Designed for Maximum Impact

Direct Learner Connections: Essential Training Hub gives training providers the freedom to connect directly with learners, enabling them to provide tailored guidance without intermediaries.

Essential Training Hub gives training providers the freedom to connect directly with learners, enabling them to provide tailored guidance without intermediaries. Streamlined Booking and Payment Solutions: Learners can book instantly and pay using flexible options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Link, and Klarna, with payments processed directly to the provider’s account via Stripe.

Learners can book instantly and pay using flexible options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Link, and Klarna, with payments processed directly to the provider’s account via Stripe. Enhanced Visibility and Marketing Power: With over 16,000 new visitors per month and targeted marketing campaigns, the platform drives substantial traffic and exposure to provider listings, boosting visibility and engagement.

With over 16,000 new visitors per month and targeted marketing campaigns, the platform drives substantial traffic and exposure to provider listings, boosting visibility and engagement. Comprehensive Training Dashboard: Providers have full control over their course listings, dates, and bookings via an intuitive dashboard, backed by a dedicated support team for setup and ongoing updates.

Providers have full control over their course listings, dates, and bookings via an intuitive dashboard, backed by a dedicated support team for setup and ongoing updates. Flexible, Affordable Subscription Model: Providers can take advantage of a 3-month free trial, followed by an affordable subscription option, allowing them to experience the platform’s value before committing.

The Essential Training Hub is live and ready to help providers elevate their business. With its forward-thinking approach and extensive networking features, the Essential Training Hub by Essential Site Skills is setting a new standard for training provider connectivity, visibility, and success.

For more information on the Essential Training Hub and to join the network, please visit www.esstraininghub.co.uk.

About Essential Site Skills Group

Essential Site Skills is a leading provider of comprehensive training solutions across the UK, dedicated to delivering high-quality skills development to support personal and professional growth across various industries.