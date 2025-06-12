Essential Site Skills champions EUSR “Products for Drinking Water” training

As the UK water industry ramps up infrastructure investment, forecasting a 48% expansion in the engineering construction workforce within water treatment by 2030, Essential Site Skills is proud to promote the newly launched EUSR “Products for Drinking Water” scheme. This course is designed to help professionals meet tightening compliance standards and protect water quality.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This half day, trainer-led course provides operatives, supervisors, managers, procurement teams, consultants, and supply chain partners with a clear understanding of Regulation 31, including approved chemical and material use, legal responsibilities, product traceability, and record keeping. The course helps minimise the risk of contamination and safeguards public health.

“With Ofwat issuing record-breaking fines totalling £168 million for water quality breaches, rigorous training around products in contact with clean water is irrefutable,” said Catherine Storer, Executive Director at Essential Site Skills.

The Pressure is On: Compliance, Growth, and Public Safety

Drinking water

Sector Growth : The water treatment construction workforce is expected to grow nearly 50% by 2030, fuelled by Ofwat’s £104 billion AMP8 investment cycle.

: The water treatment construction workforce is expected to grow nearly 50% by 2030, fuelled by Ofwat’s £104 billion AMP8 investment cycle. Enforcement Pressure : Following headline-making fines, water companies are under unprecedented scrutiny to maintain standards and avoid contamination incidents.

: Following headline-making fines, water companies are under unprecedented scrutiny to maintain standards and avoid contamination incidents. Regulatory Standards: Under Regulation 31 of the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations, all products and materials in contact with drinking water must be approved, traceable, and safely managed.

Training That Protects Public Health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed by Energy & Utility Skills Register (EUSR) in collaboration with UK water companies, the course:

Includes eight modules covering legal frameworks, product approval lists, safe use instructions, chemical regulation, and record keeping.

Is delivered in person over approximately 4 hours by EUSR approved trainers.

Concludes with a 25-question multiple choice assessment. Successful delegates receive an EUSR registration valid for 3 years, with a virtual skills card as standard.

Who Needs This Training? Everyone.

This isn’t just a box-ticking exercise for a select few. The EUSR scheme is designed for all personnel working with or specifying products used in drinking water systems. From site operatives to project managers, from procurement teams to consultants, everyone in the supply chain plays a part in maintaining regulatory compliance and water quality.

Mandating this training across the board not only helps avoid costly errors but ensures that every decision and action taken in the field aligns with Regulation 31 and best practice standards.

Final Word from Essential Site Skills

“This isn’t just about checkboxes. It’s about preventing waterborne risks, safeguarding public health, and maintaining public trust,” added Storer. “We want every supply chain team to be fully compliant, competent, and confident.”