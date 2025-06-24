Equity investment in Yorkshire and the Humber’s smaller businesses grows, despite fewer deals

Total equity investment into smaller businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber increased by 14.1% to £248m in 2024. However, the volume of equity deals declined in 2024, falling by 18.1% to 68 deals, highlighting a focus on higher-value deals.

This is according to the Sheffield-headquartered British Business Bank’s annual Small Business Equity Tracker, published today.

Between 2022-24, the fraction of Bank-supported equity deals exceeded that of the wider equity market for Yorkshire and the Humber, which correlates to the expansion of the Bank’s Nations and Regions Investment Funds since 2017. Between 2022-24, 3.3% of equity deals in the UK went to the region, compared with 4.5% of Bank-supported equity deals, highlighting its commitment to supporting equity deals outside of London.

Business angels vital for early-stage equity investment

Vicky Mears, UK Network Director, North of England and the Midlands at the British Business Bank

Business angels continue to be a significant source of equity investment for start up and early stage businesses with 70% of angels investing in early-stage businesses. The Small Business Equity Tracker found that two-thirds (64%) of respondents to the Bank’s survey of UK angel investors have matched or increased their investments from 2023 to 2024.

In the North, the British Business Bank is working closely with Lifted Ventures as part of its Female-led Angel Syndication Pilot. So far, Lifted Ventures and the British Business Bank has raised a total of £7.2m worth of investment into 17 deals in the region. This runs alongside the Bank’s commitment to investing in the North through its launch of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), which provides equity finance to businesses across the region.

The national picture

These findings differ from those across the UK. Full year data shows that investment declined by 2.5% to £10.8bn in 2024 in the UK, while the number of deals fell by 15.1% to 2,048, reflecting a more cautious investment environment and a trend towards fewer, larger deals. Despite the fall in equity investment, 2024 was still the fifth highest year on record in value terms for small business equity investment.

UK investment gap with the US driven by sectors such as life sciences and advanced manufacturing

The UK had a 10% investment gap with the US between 2022-2024 after adjusting for the size of the economy. Looking across sectors the UK is outperforming the US in financial services and clean energy, and is only marginally behind in digital technology. However, there are more acute gaps in life sciences and advanced manufacturing, two of the growth-driving sectors identified for investment as part of the UK’s modern industrial strategy. Between 2022-2024, UK venture capital investment represented 0.68% of GDP, 1.1x less than in the US, though this gap has narrowed from 1.3x in 2019-2021.

Vicky Mears, UK Network Director, North of England and the Midlands at the British Business Bank, said: “While the number of equity deals in Yorkshire and the Humber has decreased, it’s positive to see the overall value of investment into the region’s smaller businesses continue to grow. This reflects a shift towards larger, higher-value deals, with investors backing businesses that have the potential to deliver real impact and growth.

“Yorkshire and the Humber remains an attractive location for equity investment, supported by the region’s strong universities, research hubs and innovative businesses. Alongside our regional partners and angel syndicates, the British Business Bank is committed to helping ambitious businesses access the finance they need. The launch of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II reinforces this commitment, supporting growth and innovation across the North of England.”