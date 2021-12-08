E.O Allstars Football training at Byron Wood Academy. Coaches Lizzy Ogden and Lauren Wilcock.

Elizabeth Ogden created the E.O Allstars Football company at the start of 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic and she and her team of coaches are now looking to encourage more girls to get into football.

One of the main aims for Elizabeth and her coaches is to provide the opportunity for all girls in Sheffield to be introduced to football.

She is actively attempting to break down the barriers girls may face in football, sport and everyday life and wants to give girls in Sheffield this amazing opportunity to be introduced and coached in football sessions.

Elizabeth said: “My aim is to give every single girl in Sheffield the opportunity to play football no matter what their background, their religion, their race or where they live.

"We then want to build on that and take it further, giving those players that show potential and desire to take their football to the next level, the opportunity to do so with quality coaching and support, whilst also being able to fund them through player sponsorships so that there are no financial barriers.”

Providing opportunities into football for girls is important to Elizabeth as she has recognised that plenty of girls play grassroots football or in the playground that are technically very good but just can’t access the same opportunities and so she wishes to remove the barrier into football for girls.

E.O Allstars Football also aims to bring more diversity to the sport.

"My vision is to see Sheffield, and England, represented by a more diverse group of players,” she said.

"In Sheffield, we have a large Muslim community and therefore a large talent pool that I feel needs more representation and opportunity to reach the elite level. But we start from the bottom and that means getting more girls in playing grassroots.”

Sessions for E.O Allstars football takes place in schools all over Sheffield and the company is especially grateful to St Marie’s school in Fulwood for giving them the chance and being the very first school to host a session.