Environment specialist set to welcome 100th employee

A Sheffield-based environmental and planning consultancy which launched its operations with just three employees is set to welcome it’s 100th employee, as part of its future growth and expansion plans.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enzygo, which is headquartered in Stocksbridge, provides a comprehensive range of services designed to help businesses navigate their way through the planning system.

As part of its future growth plans, the company has announced plans to launch a dedicated hub, designed to support businesses in Cambridge and the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new regional hub will create ten new jobs and will be headed by experienced geotechnical engineer Jamie Austin.

Jamie Austin will head up Enzygo's new regional hub, as part of the Sheffield-headquartered company's plans to expand into the South East.

With over 20 years’ industry experience, Jamie joined Enzygo as the company’s head of geotechnical engineering in 2024. Throughout his career, Jamie has worked extensively in delivering a wide range of projects throughout the home counties and the South East, where he has specialised in undertaking ground investigations, land assessments and working with contaminated land.

In recent years, Enzygo has delivered a wide range of public and private sector projects including major infrastructure, housing and renewable energy developments.

The move follows a significant period of investment in the company’s operations in Cambridge. In 2023, the company acquired longstanding Cambridgeshire-based environmental specialists Brown 2 Green Associates, as well as strengthening and diversifying its core services to help businesses unlock the potential offered by future development sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Austin, head of Enzygo’s Cambridge Regional Hub, said:

“Over the past two years, we have enjoyed a significant period of growth, and we hope that our new site will not just help to create new, skilled jobs within Cambridge and the South East, but also contribute to delivering a wide range of infrastructure projects by helping developers address local housing shortages, as well as boosting Britain’s green energy economy.”

Matt Travis, managing director, Enzygo, said:

“When we launched the business in 2008, we wanted to challenge the industry norm when it came to accessing environmental support services, by helping developers access a wide range of support services from a single point of contact. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that today the business is on the cusp of welcoming our 100th member of staff.

We actively looking to strengthen our existing team across the UK and as well as creating ten new jobs in Cambridge, we are hoping to build on the success we have enjoyed in recent years, by strengthening our team of environmental specialists across the UK. Over the past two years we have seen the business grow by more than 20%, and our new Cambridge site forms a key part of our long-term future growth plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2008, Enzygo spotted a niche in the marketplace to deliver a full-service range of environmental and planning services support to help businesses navigate their way through Britain’s complex planning rules and regulations. Today, the company operates as a full-service consultancy, bringing together a comprehensive range of specialist environmental disciplines.

The company has enjoyed a significant period of growth and expansion, and having launched with just three members of staff, today, the company has firmly established itself as one of the UK’s leading environmental and planning specialists, operating from seven regional hubs across the UK.