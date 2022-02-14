Entrepreneurs bring new micropub business to heart of Sheffield community

Richard and Anna Martin, from Mosborough, have launched the new venture called Craftworks on the village’s High Street.

The couple, who already own successful estate agents Keys to Go, they decided to embark on a new business venture in the village before Covid in 2019.

Richard said: “To be honest it was always planned, we bought the place in 2019.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard and Anna Martin, owners of Crafworks Micro Bar

Covid and the delays which the pandemic brought gave the pair more time to work on their project which Richard believes was an advantage.

He added: “Really the place wouldn’t be as nice, I don’t think, if it wasn’t for Covid. I’ve just have had more time to do it.”

Anna said: “It was a lockdown project. People were building bars in their gardens, he was building a real one.”

The former vehicle parts and fishing tackle shop was bought by Richard, before the pandemic had even been heard of in the UK.

Craftwork

It was a big project with floors and ceiling ripped up to accommodate their new plans.

Richard said: “The structural work was started in January and February. It was gutted, you could see from the soil in the basement to tiles on the roof.”

One of the influences for buying the site and creating the bar was the couple’s love of Kelham Island.

Anna said: “We love Kelham Island, and we have friends who live out at Derby and there's a really nice micro pub there that we’ve been to a few times.”

Craftwork

Richard said: “We love Kelham Island’s industrial look. We just said we should bring something like that to Mosborough.

“We want to bring something a bit more crafted. There's a lot of breweries down Kelham Island.

“I thought it would be nice – and it’s paid off because this is what people want.”

Anna explained: “People are coming from all over. I think we're attracting really nice people, and that’s what we wanted all along.

Craftworks

“When we were younger, Mosborough was one of those places where everyone came for a night out.

“I’ve got a cousin who lives in Barnsley and he’d come to Mosborough, but it’s kind of died off in the last 10,15 years.”

Richard believes variation is an important part of the success of the bar.

He said: “The idea behind this place, it’s ever changing.”

When the barrels are gone it is wiped off and Josh Hayton, Craftworks manager, puts another one on.

Richard reconises the importance and input of Josh and his expertise.

Time at Craftworks

“In terms of this place and what you see, is what we've done, but everything else is down to this man – Josh.

“We told him what we wanted, and he did it really well.”

The couple were confident the bar would do well even in the uncertain times of Covid and it’s changing restrictions.

Richard said: “We always thought it would do well, but were really pleased how it’s gone.”

He admits they went into the venture blind, but also with confidence and determination.

“We’re lucky because we’ve got another business. We make things work, so we’ll make it work whatever.

“I feel it’s become a community bar especially in Mosborough, which we wanted to do.

“We live here. You can go to Kelham Island, but it’s nice to have something like this on your doorstep.”

Anna said: “It’s lovely when we come in. We know so many people.

"My neighbours will be in, or people's houses we’ve sold. You catch up with them, so it’s really nice.”

Craftwork is open seven days a week with a Tuesday quiz night and comedy night once a month. On Sunday nights there is a live acoustic guitarist.