Engineering company's outstanding customer service

Mechanical seal manufacturer AESSEAL has again been rated as a top performer in delivering outstanding customer service.

The Rotherham company, whose headquarters are in Mill Close on Bradmarsh Business Park, has significantly outperformed other major companies across the country.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), which considers the opinions of more than 10,000 customers, awarded AESSEAL a Satisfaction Index of 94.4.

That figure significantly surpasses the Retail (non-Food) sector benchmark of 80.6.

AESSEAL: Providing high levels of customer satisfaction

A spokesperson for the company said: “This outstanding result places us well ahead of other major companies and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, reliability and exceptional service.

“Huge congratulations to our sales team for helping set the bar for the quality of customer experience. This achievement belongs to our people who go above and beyond every day.”

The Institute of Customer Service Business Benchmarking survey said the result showed that AESSEAL had once again outperformed businesses in its sector, reinforcing its reputation for outstanding service.

The UKCSI is the national barometer of customer satisfaction, providing insights into the quality of service across 13 sectors of the economy, and has been published twice a year by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008.

