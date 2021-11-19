Employers urged to meet coding stars at academy showcase event in Sheffield

EyUp Skills, is a new venture founded by technology entrepreneur David Richards, boss of software firm WANdisco.

The event will help companies and prospective students learn more about the EyUp course and curriculum which is teaching people the most in-demand methods used in software development.

David Richards, chief executive of WANdisco

The 16-week programme gives them all they need to know to get their first job as a software developer and has been ranked among the best coding bootcamps in the world.

James Muir, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, will give a speech on the importance of tech skills to the regional economy.

The event is at Kommune in Castle House at 8.30am on Wednesday November 24.

It will also include a speech from David Richards about his vision for EyUp and how it will help to create skilled and happy workers, support economic growth with a supply of new talent and nurture tech start-ups in the South Yorkshire.

The first EyUp cohort includes seven people – four women and three men - from diverse backgrounds and aged between 20 and 46. They are due to graduate from the course on December 17.

EyUp is recruiting for a second cohort to start in March. Eight places are available, including two supported by bursary for people from disadvantaged backgrounds or who are under-represented in the tech sector.

David Richards said: “We are thrilled with the progress of our first cohort of students and excited at their potential to become valuable assets for local and regional employers. We believe South Yorkshire has a huge opportunity to create new jobs and prosperity by equipping people with the skills they need to flourish in the new economy and help local companies to achieve their growth potential. Employers and prospective students are welcome to attend our event to find out more.”

Latest data from Tech Nation shows digital tech roles accounted for nearly a quarter of advertised job vacancies in Sheffield last year – 5,591 in a total of 24,501. A software developer could expect to earn £40,000 per year.

