Emmaus Sheffield launches new initiative

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand store at the organisations headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmaus has launched its own hand crafted range of bespoke household items

And now the companions have launched their own hand crafted range of bespoke household items that also fit in perfectly with the Emmaus ethos of sustainability and recycling.

“Our new line of items, all made in our workshop by our Companions, include one of a kind chopping and charcuterie boards made from salvaged wood,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“They have also as been creating beautiful hand turned bowls and tea light holders, all produced on a lathe and all completely individual in design.

“These are all bespoke pieces made from wood that could never have been sold and would otherwise have gone to landfill so this project really does add to the programme of green initiatives that are an important part of everything we do.”

The Emmaus Sheffield workshop not only offers a new potential to the charity’s successful retail operation, helping raise valuable funds to keep the project going, but also offers the chance for the companions to learn new skills which they can take with them into the working world.

At the start 2021, there was just one companion working in the workshop but by the end of the year this had increased to four with many more wanting to be involved.

The aim is to be providing training for up to 10 companions over the next 12 months, assisting with future employment prospects and helping with the mental health of the companions by offering them the opportunity to experience the benefits the workshop can bring, provide them with new skills and give them the chance to thrive.

“Our workshop is an extremely valuable resource and one that is increasingly important to us,” said Charley.

“Not all our companions feel comfortable working in the shop or on our vans but prefer to make their contribution behind the scenes.

“Being part of the workshop team is perfect for helping build their self-confidence and offers a different way in which they can contribute.”