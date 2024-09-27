Emmaus Sheffield brings hand crafted style to Crystal Peaks
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless people - known as companions - at its base close to the Canal Basin.
And the companions have been using their creative skills to create bespoke garden items with full eco-friendly credentials, all of which will be on sale at the one-day pop up stall at the award-winning shopping centre.
“Our workshop team have been working hard on creating everything from bird boxes to bird feeders, all crafted from fully recycled wood, which fits in perfectly with our ethos of repurposing materials wherever possible,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedornko.
“We also have a good range of hand crafted housewares too, everything from planters to breakfast trays, shelving and candle holders.
“Look out too for a selection of hand crafted Christmas decorations, including everything from snowflakes to mini Christmas trees and reindeer in a variety of sizes, all made from recycled materials.
“Every penny raised from the sale of goods like these goes directly back into the project so by shopping with us, you're not only going to pick up a bargain, you'll also be helping to change someone's life.”
To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk
