Emmaus Sheffield brings hand crafted style to Crystal Peaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield will be taking a trip to Crystal Peaks on October 24 for a special sale of items from its workshop.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless people - known as companions - at its base close to the Canal Basin.

And the companions have been using their creative skills to create bespoke garden items with full eco-friendly credentials, all of which will be on sale at the one-day pop up stall at the award-winning shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our workshop team have been working hard on creating everything from bird boxes to bird feeders, all crafted from fully recycled wood, which fits in perfectly with our ethos of repurposing materials wherever possible,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedornko.

Emmaus Sheffield will be taking its latest hand-crafted products to Crystal Peaks

“We also have a good range of hand crafted housewares too, everything from planters to breakfast trays, shelving and candle holders.

“Look out too for a selection of hand crafted Christmas decorations, including everything from snowflakes to mini Christmas trees and reindeer in a variety of sizes, all made from recycled materials.

“Every penny raised from the sale of goods like these goes directly back into the project so by shopping with us, you're not only going to pick up a bargain, you'll also be helping to change someone's life.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk