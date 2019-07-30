Emirates is hiring cabin crew in Sheffield to travel the world with a tax-free salary
If you’ve ever dreamt of being paid to travel the world then Emirates might just have the job for you.
Luxury airline Emirates will be back in Sheffield this week as they look to recruit cabin crew.
The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions and will hold a recruitment Open Day on Friday, August 2.
Successful applicants will be offered a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai and free transport to and from work.
They will also benefit from medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.
Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.
“This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants need to arrive at the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,
“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”
The role also offeres attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their family and friends.
There are several criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered.
These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.
Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at: http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.
The Open Day will be held at 9am sharp at the Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s Hotel & Spa; 119 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JE.