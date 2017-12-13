Electrician wins huge hotel deals

Electrical contractor Mech FS has secured two multi-million pound hotel deals with two of the industry’s biggest names.

The Doncaster-based company has been appointed to deliver projects for five Travelodge sites across the UK, as well as the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln.

The firm is set to provide electrics for each of the Travelodge hotels, at sites in Dagenham, Acton, Graves End, Telford and Chester.

And in Lincoln, Mech FS will be working on the extension of a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, as it creates an extra 45 rooms and events space.

Paul Sutherland, CEO of Mech FS, said: “The hotel industry is really flourishing at present and we’re pleased be a part of its development, as we start work on these exciting new projects.

“It’s been a strong year for our organisation as we’ve expanded our team and increased our capabilities significantly.

“This is a great way to round off 2017, as we prepare to start our tenth year in business.”

Founded in 2008, the family-run company which employs 120 people, has its headquarters in Beckingham, Doncaster, as well as offices in Sheffield and Birmingham.

Paul added: “Since founding the company in Doncaster in 2008 we’ve grown considerably but we’re proud to say we are still maintaining our local roots, creating employment opportunities for the region and bringing in major national projects that ultimately benefit the local economy and cement Doncaster’s reputation as an industry leader.

“It’s great to have secured these high profile hotel projects which will enable us to demonstrate our team’s full capabilities and expertise on a national platform.”

