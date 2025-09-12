Electric Steelmakers Guild autumn meeting comes to Sheffield

The autumn meeting of the Electric Steelmakers Guild comes to Sheffield in October.

The Electric Steelmakers Guild (ESMG) was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.

Its membership includes representatives from Forgemasters, Marcegaglia, Liberty Steel, Celsa Steel, British Steel and Tata Steel amongst many others and represents international leaders in the UK electric arc furnace sector.

Its October meeting will be held at the Sheffield headquarters of international company Danieli, which is among the world’s top three manufacturers of plants and machines for the metals industry.

Electric Steelmakers Guild president Carl Brown will welcome delegates to Sheffield.

“This has been a turbulent year for the steel industry nationally, but we are hopeful that the future will bring a renewed and sustainable UK steel industry, creating skilled jobs for the next generations ,” said Guild president Carl Brown.

“The months ahead are going to be extremely important, especially in light of recent events within the industry.

“As our Guild moves into its 70th year, we hope to use our group’s expertise to assist government decision makers with electric steel making for the UK.

“This is a challenging period but one which we aim to navigate successfully and see the domestic steel sector retain its place at the heart of British industry.

“As president of ESMG, I believe that our members can be leaders in the development of a sustainable and environmentally responsible industry.”