Egis awarded light & heavy rail lots in framework set to transform South Yorkshire’s transport infrastructure

Global engineering consultancy Egis has been awarded light and heavy rail lots on the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) Engineers Consultancy Services Framework Agreement.

In partnership with Pell Frischmann, Egis will be responsible for providing technical advice and services relating to light and heavy railway systems, including investigation, planning, design, operations and maintenance activities.

The framework is part of SYMCA’s Strategic Economic Plan (SEP) to deliver a world-class public transport network and attract investment to create a stronger, greener and fairer South Yorkshire by 2040.

Led by Oliver Coppard, mayor of South Yorkshire, the blueprint plans to bring together the local authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, alongside the private sector, through its Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to facilitate economic growth.

On the successful bid, James Hill, urban transit director at Egis, said: “The Mayoral Combined Authority’s commitment to providing South Yorkshire with a world-class transport network will be integral to driving economic growth, and we are excited to be involved through our partnership with Pell Frischmann.

“Egis has over 50 years of proven experience delivering complex and challenging multidisciplinary rail projects across the globe. As a result, we are confident in our ability to help the SEP achieve its aim of transforming the region.”

With transport in the region currently focused around a relatively small urban area, several locations, particularly rural areas, are poorly served. As a result, key objectives of the SEP include connecting more residents to employment opportunities and key growth sites with rapid, efficient and affordable public transport infrastructure before 2040.

The light rail lot is set to involve Egis working with Network Rail to manage the design interface of the new supertram station at Magna, which will pick up passengers on the line from Meadowhall to Parkgate in Rotherham. Grand Central aims to commence operations from as early as December 2026.