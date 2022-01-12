Eggo's Cafe on Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief, has unfortunately closed after 7 years.

Family-run Eggo’s cafe on Hutcliffe Wood Road shut its doors on Christmas Eve due to a number of reasons, including difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It opened in October 2014 and has proven to be a very popular cafe in the community, amassing many loyal customers over the years and gaining a 4.9 star review rating on its Facebook page.

The cafe – which has sometimes been confused with the similarly-named Ego group of restaurants with venues in the city centre and Dore Moor – announced the closure via social media and thanked customers for their support.

Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief, where Eggo's cafe served for 7 years

"To all our fantastic customers old and new. After a memorable seven years here at Eggo’s we have had to make a few tough choices over the last few months, and for several reasons, one of which being Covid we have come to the decision to close our lovely little cafe.

"We have made some wonderful friends over the years and we have loved every minute serving up tasty food, drinks and treats to you all.

"The decision wasn’t an easy one, one of the hardest we have ever had to make but for now our journey must come to an end with a few new opportunities on the horizon for us all involved here,” it continued.

"We just want to thank everyone who has supported us during the last seven years and in particular the last 18 months, without you we wouldn’t have lasted this long.

”We thank you and hopefully one day we will see you again.”

People added their comments to the post in support of the cafe which has also held evening events and offered a takeaway service.

One comment read: “So sorry to hear this, your little gem of a cafe and your amazing bistro nights will be sadly missed. We hope your next adventures are as rewarding. Good luck along the way.”