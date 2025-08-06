EDGE completes first phase of Leeds Bradford Airport’s £100m expansion

EDGE, a leading multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy based in Sheffield, has successfully completed work on Phase 1 of Leeds Bradford Airport’s £100 million terminal expansion.

The first phase of the flagship LBA:Regen project saw the delivery of a brand-new arrivals facility, which began welcoming passengers this summer. The modern 102,000 sq ft facility features a dedicated baggage reclaim area, a secure passport control zone, enhanced seating capacity with panoramic views of the runway, multiple new food and drink options, and two new premium passenger lounges.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We are delighted to see our new terminal extension open and operational. It has been an incredible journey to get here, and we know our customers are going to get a completely new experience from LBA. It’s an exciting time for our employees, stakeholders, and business partners.”

EDGE led on project, programme and cost management for this logistically demanding project, delivering Phase 1 between September 2023 and June 2025. Ensuring that the airport remained fully operational throughout the delivery of the new terminal extension, EDGE formulated a 15-stage phased delivery strategy – balancing construction targets with the needs of passengers, airlines and on-site staff.

The majority of construction activities were delivered landside to avoid disruption to airside operations. EDGE deployed a specialist team of commercial, programme and project management experts from its Leeds and Nottingham offices, with several of the team basing themselves on site throughout the lifecycle of the project.

Gordon Parkinson, Senior Project Manager at EDGE, said: “This has been one of the most complex but rewarding projects EDGE has ever undertaken. It required round-the-clock collaboration with stakeholders ranging from baggage handlers and food operators to UK Border Force and the airport’s operational teams. Our project team remained hands-on and agile, finding solutions with the client team to deliver this ambitious programme while maintaining full airport functionality.”

With Phase 1 now complete, EDGE is moving ahead with Phase 2 – the refurbishment of the airport’s original terminal, which first opened in 1968, along with the development of connecting infrastructure between key terminal areas. In contrast to Phase 1, this stage must be delivered within a live operational environment, requiring works to be carefully staged to minimise disruption during the airport’s busiest times.

The full airport refurbishment, due for completion by the end of 2026, will deliver a significant increase in terminal floorspace, retail capacity, seating, luggage handling, and security facilities – helping position Leeds Bradford Airport as a significant travel hub in the North of England.

The airport will be able to accommodate up to 6.8 million passengers annually – a 75% increase, making it larger than the likes of Belfast International, East Midlands, Newcastle and Liverpool airports.

“Airports today face a complex mix of operational, commercial and environmental challenges,” added Gordon.

"Our continuing work at Leeds Bradford and other major UK airports demonstrates a track record and capability to manage these multifaceted projects – bringing together the right expertise, procurement strategies, and delivery models to meet evolving demands.”