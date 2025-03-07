Eddisons appointed to let Mandale’s first Sheffield business park

North East developer Mandale Group has appointed Eddisons to let its flagship Mandale Park S20 multi-purpose business units scheme in Sheffield, its first development in the city.

The 21-unit, 33,000 sq ft development near Holbrook Industrial Estate in south east Sheffield, which is due for completion in June, will consist of two-storey hybrid units designed for office and warehouse use. Each 1,500 sq ft, £23,000 p/a unit will include ground-floor warehouse or storage space with high-spec adaptable office space, kitchen and toilet above. The units will also be fitted with solar panel systems.

George Thompson, director at Eddisons in Sheffield, said: “Mandale are known for creating flexible and functional modern business spaces across the north of England that can be tailored to specific needs and that is exactly what they have done with their new Sheffield development, which is their first venture in the city.

“Mandale Park is a clean, modern design, with the concept that each unit is can easily be transformed to meet the needs of any business, whether that’s a start up or an established outfit. Elements such as solar power, EV charging points and safe cycle stores all add to the idea of a modern, sustainable environment that people will want to work in and customers will want to visit.

“As well as being in a good location, close to the M1 motorway, high-spec, affordable space like this is in short supply in Sheffield. Not surprisingly we have already had a flow of enquiries from start-ups and businesses looking to relocate.”

Mandale has been responsible for new and refurbished schemes across the UK, including recently completed industrial estates in Rotherham, Newcastle and its native Stockton On-Tees.

Further information on the Mandale S20 development is available at www.eddisons.com.