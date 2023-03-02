The leader of the Greens in Sheffield has welcomed a senior Labour councillor’s apparent support for Red Routes on two major roads.

Sheffield council is proposing to roll-out London-style ‘Red Routes’ with bus lanes operating from 7am-7pm on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road. Parking on the side of the road would be banned between those hours.

Coun Douglas Johnson, for the Greens, said it was encouraging that Labour councillor Julie Grocutt was ‘finally facing up to’ the problems of pollution, parking and congestion on Ecclesall and Abbeydale roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s the responsibility of councillors to recognise competing needs. Our role is to find a balance, not to pander to one side or the other and approach it in a sensible way.”

Sheffield council is proposing to roll-out London-style ‘Red Routes’ with bus lanes operating from 7am-7pm on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road. Pictured - councillors Douglas Johnson and Julie Grocutt

A decision on the future of the scheme is expected after the election, possibly in June, he added. More consultation would then follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johnson said he wanted to get away from the “hysteria” and “lies” around the scheme, which could damage businesses. He also said he believed there were fewer ‘No To Red Lines’ posters in shop windows than previously.

He added: “None of the businesses say it’s ideal at the moment, it’s not helpful if a car is parked outside all day.”

Last month, Coun Grocutt, co-chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, wrote to a local business arguing the scheme may be needed to combat significant congestion and boost public transport in a ‘growing city’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “Buses operating along Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road are experiencing delays and unreliable bus journey times due to significant congestion along these corridors.

“As a growing city, with plans for an additional 20,000 homes in and around the city centre, and further growth in our economy and employment, the need for transport to support this in a sustainable way is essential, particularly given the need to also address our climate and environmental challenges.”

Businesses on Ecclesall Road have raised fears this may result in bans for other vehicles from stopping, parking, waiting or loading during key times, seriously affecting customers and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad