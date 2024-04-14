Hygiene officers have been busy in Sheffield as 13 businesses have been given new ratings this week.

Sheffield City Council works in partnership with the Food Standards Agency to inspect food businesses and give them a score from zero to five with the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme. The inspector will look at three key areas:

How hygienically the food is handled

The physical condition of the business

How the ways of keeping food safe are managed

This is to help consumers make informed decisions about where they choose to eat.

There is a delay of around five weeks in the FSA’s website updating any new scores.

Here are the 13 food businesses that have had their latest hygiene rating revealed on the Food Standards Agency’s website this week - correct as of April 12 2024.

1 . Spice and Rice Spice and Rice at 14 Market Square, Woodhouse, was rated one-out-of-five on March 7

2 . Ning's Thai Street Food Ning's Thai Street Food, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 High Street, Sheffield city centre, was given a score of two after an inspection on March 5.

3 . Edo Sushi Edo Sushi at Kommune Castle House, Angel Street, Sheffield city centre, was rated three on March 7